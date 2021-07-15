Southern Christian Leadership Conference joins campaign in support of Pervis Payne ahead of court hearing Friday

"You need to understand what Doctor King said when he said, 'silence, in the face of evil, is evil itself.' You're just as bad as a prosecutor and the folks that are going to execute him if you don't open your mouth and support this movement,” said Doctor Charles Steele Jr. “We're going to have a national movement in Memphis, Tennessee. Who cares about the FBI? Who cares about getting assassinated? We're going to free Pervis Payne! God Bless You!"