Southland Casino Racing donates to three Mid-South food pantries

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (March 27, 2020) – Southland Casino Racing, temporarily closed in coordination with the Arkansas State Racing Commission and the State of Arkansas, has once again donated large quantities of perishables to three food pantries. Last week, Southland donated to the Hope House Ministries and the 8th Street Mission in West Memphis Ark. This week, on Tuesday, March 24, Southland donated perishables to the Hope House Ministries, the 8th Street Mission and the Caritas Village in Memphis, Tenn.

Boxes of potatoes, cases of milk, cartons of eggs, cooked meat, fresh produce and more were loaded to the back of vans ready to distribute the much needed food supplies to help families in the Mid-South.

“While Southland has temporarily halted its business operations, we are continuing to support our local organizations to help meet the needs of the community,” said Josh Marling, Southland Casino Racing’s Executive Chef.

“Due to our local grocery stores being low on food at this time, we have received very few donations. The food donations from Southland were vital for us to serve the surge in clients we are seeing.” said Kim Gibb, Director of Hope House Ministries.

Hope House Ministries is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) food pantry located at 653 Hwy 77 in West Memphis, Arkansas. They help citizens of Crittenden County with emergency food monthly. For more information call 1-870-732-4902.

The 8th Street Mission provides an array of programs and services to the homeless in Eastern Arkansas, including emergency shelter, a long-term addiction recovery program, healthcare/counseling, educational/occupational training, and other vital human services. For more information visit www.8thstreetmission.org.

The Caritas exists to foster meaningful relationships by serving exceptional food, regardless of the ability to pay, and by partnering with the community to provide programs and learning experiences for everyone. For more information visit www.caritasvillage.org.

About Southland Casino Racing

Southland Casino Racing has been a major racing venue for more than 60 years and now has over 2,000 slots plus live table games -- as well as the World Market Buffet, Bourbon St. Steakhouse and the Starting Gate Event Center. Southland has long been a pivotal fixture of the West Memphis community, strongly supporting the community with jobs, business stability, and economic contributions. It has consistently won awards for its outstanding community service, including millions of dollars donated to neighborhood charities and educational institutions. Southland is owned and operated by Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality. More information is available at www.southlandcasino.com.