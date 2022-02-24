Looking for work? Southland to hold job fair party with on-the-spot hiring

The party will include king cake for all attendees. Those who join the Southland team will get to spin a prize wheel for gift cards and food certificates.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Southland Casino Racing will hold a Mardi Gras-themed job fair party in preparation for the new casino complex opening this spring.

According to a release, the party will include king cake for all attendees. Those who join the Southland team will get to spin a prize wheel for gift cards and food certificates.

The casino said it's immediately hiring for part-time and full-time positions. Those who qualify will get on-the-spot offers, contingent on obtaining required licenses.

“This is an excellent opportunity to begin your career and be part of an exciting gaming and hospitality operation,” said David Wolf, Southland president and general manager. “We anticipate opening our new casino complex early April and the 21-story hotel in the fall of 2022. We encourage everyone in the Mid-South to come and apply for positions in this growing business.”

The job fair party is set for March 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southland Casino Racing Kennel Club located on the 2nd floor racing mezzanine. The casino is at 1550 N. Ingram Blvd. in West Memphis.

In addition to the job fair party, Southland is holding job fairs every Wednesday through March 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the casino.

Masks are required and applicants must bring two legal forms of ID.

If you're interested in applying, click here.