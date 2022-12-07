"She gives everybody 100%" | Meet Saint Francis Hospitals' Hero Hall of Fame Inductee

ABC24 Visual Storyteller Sheila Whaley introduces us to this special employee who gives back every day by taking care of others.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Saint Francis Hospitals-Memphis employee is being honored for all the good work she does every day.

Telisha Ewing-Dixon was one of only 15 employees across the U.S. with Tenet Healthcare who won the Hero Hall of Fame award this year. Tenet has more than 100,000 employees nationwide.

“Telisha is an employee that everybody should have on their team,” said her supervisor Valerie Jones. “Whatever it takes, she has no limits on what she’ll do.”

“Telisha has been with me since fall of 2020,” Jones continued. “I nominated Telisha Dixon for this award because she’s so deserving and of more. She gives everybody 100%.”

“During last year’s snowstorm Mrs. Dixon book and pay for a hotel to ensure that the increment weather would not keep her from doing her work,” said Jones. “This past Christmas season she single-handed facilitated and organize a secret Santa mission. Her only motivation for orchestrating this event was to solely bring holiday joy to the team.”