Here's how St. Jude is celebrating its 60th anniversary in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is celebrating its 60th anniversary in February!
The hospital opened its doors on Feb. 4, 1962. While the hospital will be celebrating all year long, there will be a series of public events kicking off the month of February to acknowledge the place St. Jude has in Memphis and Tennessee.
Here's a list of events:
- On February 1, Memphis City Council will recognize the hospital for its commitment to research and treatment of children with cancer and other diseases.
- Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee State Legislature have officially decreed that February 2022 is "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Month" in Tennessee. The House Joint Resolution will be presented on Wednesday, February 2, in Nashville.
- On the night of February 4, the city of Memphis will honor St. Jude with a light show on the Mississippi River. There will be 10 minute nightly dynamic shows on both the Big River Crossing and the Hernando de Soto Bridge, in St. Jude colors of red and gold. The Mighty Lights start at sundown, and run at the top and middle of every hour until the 10:30 p.m. finale. For more information, click here.
This story will be updated if the hospital shares more events.