St. Jude evacuates second group of patients from Ukraine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four more Ukrainian children with cancer and their 11 family members arrived at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis on Monday, March 28.

According to a release, the families traveled from Poland aboard a medical transport aircraft that was chartered by St. Jude. The group joins four other Ukrainian children and their 14 family members who arrived at St. Jude on Monday, March 21 on a U.S. government-operated medical transport aircraft.

St. Jude is the first hospital in the U.S. to receive patients from Ukraine.

Just hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, the hospital said St. Jude Global, in partnership with ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, began working through its global network of more than 182 institutions in 61 countries, including long-developed partnerships in Ukraine and Poland, to move children with cancer across Ukraine to safety and continued care.

On Friday, March 25, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited St. Jude to highlight programs and services that support pediatric cancer patients and their families and caregivers, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative. During that visit, Dr. Biden spent time with the Ukrainian families that arrived on March 21 and welcomed them to the United States.

The patients who arrived on Monday range in age from 6 to 17 years, and, like the group of patients that arrived last week, will receive the comprehensive medical care they need, as well as housing, psychological support and counseling to help address social, emotional and cultural needs as they begin to rebuild their lives so far from home.

“St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, through our Global Alliance of 182 institutions in 61 countries, is uniquely positioned to bring the world together to address this humanitarian tragedy,” said St. Jude president and CEO James R. Downing, M.D. “Our ongoing commitment is to ensure children with cancer around the globe have access to lifesaving care. We are honored to help these families resume their children’s lifesaving treatment in safety.”

During the next 48 hours, St. Jude will evaluate the patients and help families settle into its housing facilities and other services with the help of Ukrainian interpreters.