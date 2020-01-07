St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital holds JAM virtual concert event

Presented by Delta Dental & InnerWorkings, the online event raised money for the hospital, which never bills its patients or families

The concert featured Kevin Griffin of ‘Better Than Ezra,’ Terri Nunn of ‘Berlin,’ Sara Evans and Wally Palmar of ‘The Romantics,’ and others, all backed by house band ‘Sixwire.’

The event also featured an auction which included a custom replica of the 1965 World Championship Shelby Daytona Coupe, an autographed Gibson guitar, and exclusive national golf event excursions. All proceeds support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

“Music brings the world together, and through events like the St. Jude JAM, we are able to celebrate our generous supporters, who are instrumental in helping continue the life-saving work at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President & CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“The entertainment industry came together nearly 60 years ago to help raise the necessary funds and awareness to bring St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to life. Today, the St. Jude JAM virtual concert event and auction continues that incredible tradition of support from the entertainment industry, raising the funds and awareness for doctors and researchers at St. Jude to carry on the pioneering research and treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” Shadyac said.

From St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.®

It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago.

St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.