After virtual races in 2020, St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend returns downtown

Participants came from all 50 states and 72 countries and included 5,151 St. Jude Heroes who have raised more than $12 million.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After fully virtual races last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Jude Marathon made its return to downtown Memphis.

Runners and spectators filled the streets early Saturday morning as the event celebrated its 20th year.

About 20,000 people from across the world came together to run, walk and fundraise for the hospital. Organizers said participants came from all 50 states and 72 countries and included 5,151 St. Jude Heroes who have raised more than $12 million.

Jessica Hooke, a three-year St. Jude Hero originally from Memphis, traveled from Florida for this year's race. Last year, she walked all four races despite hip injuries that prevented her from running.

"It's for the children," Hooke said. "I think St. Jude is an amazing organization. I have a strong tie to Memphis. I've heard the stories and when I hear the stories, there's always a tear that comes with it. Any way I can support, I'm here for it."

Several of those Heroes have run every year since the race's first year with fewer than 3,000 participants.

The 20th St Jude Marathon is about to get underway! pic.twitter.com/GKHevdVEIg — Janice Bridges (@janiceABC24News) December 4, 2021

I did it!! But not without the support of so many people! I was so excited to see Sara and Owen, @ErynRogersTV and @CChandlerTV at the race and all the people who called, texted, sent messages on Facebook, Instagram Twitter, and email! Thanks for the love and support!! pic.twitter.com/FnTG4wAefP — John Paul (@JohnPaulonTV) December 4, 2021