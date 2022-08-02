Starbucks Workers United fights back against Memphis Starbucks union bust

Seven union organizing committee employees who were fired from the Starbucks located on Poplar Ave. are receiving widespread support.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starbucks Workers United and the "Memphis 7" have called on the Memphis community to support them in protest of Starbucks, after all employees who were part of a union organizing committee were fired last week.

The labor union plans to protest today, February 15 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Starbucks located on Poplar Ave.

The Starbucks located on Poplar Ave is one of seven stores nationwide that filed for union elections in December in hopes of becoming what the labor union called “equal partners of [their] rights”.

The sudden firing of the seven union organizing employees sparked widespread attention, as supporters and activist groups across the U.S. stand in solidarity to fight against Starbucks’ union busting efforts.

Socialist Alternative and Kshama Sawant, a party member and a member of the Seattle City Council, also scheduled a rally for today at 8 a.m., demanding that Starbucks immediately reinstate the seven employees that were fried from the Memphis store. Two of the employees fired from the Memphis Starbucks will attend the protest in Seattle.

In a tweet, Sawant said, “We can’t allow this to stand.”

Last week, Starbucks fired 7 members of a Memphis, TN, union organizing committee! We can't allow this to stand.



Demand Starbucks immediately reinstate the Memphis 7!



RALLY at HQ

2401 Utah Ave S

Tomorrow, Feb 15 @ 8AM!



Exciting News: We'll be joined by two of the Memphis 7! pic.twitter.com/7Rhan0SdoM — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) February 15, 2022

Socialist Alternative is a national activist organization that fights for democracy, union efforts, and an equal socialist economy free of exploitation and injustice.

Starbucks issued a response statement after firing members of the union organizing committee, explaining that actions taken by the employees violated safety and security policies.

According to Starbucks, the employees who were fired allowed unauthorized individuals in the store after closing time, did not properly secure the store, and opened the safe without authorization.