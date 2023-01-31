'We want to get this right | state lawmakers proposing new police reform measures after the death of Tyre Nichols

“It’s not just justice for one family," attorney Ben Crump said. "It's justice for all of us."

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Following the death of Tyre Nichols, state lawmakers representing the Memphis area are moving forward with new proposed legislation to reform police practices in Tennessee.

Senate bill 1380, according to Senator Raumesh Akbari, passed after the death of George Floyd already does a lot, but needs to be strengthened.

The bill bans choke holds, mandates law enforcement agencies develop a policy regarding de-escalation, and requires a law enforcement officer who has direct knowledge of an excessive use of force by another law enforcement officer who violates state and federal law to report it as soon as possible. But as it stands now that law doesn't have enough teeth.

“It’s hard to legislate a cultural change," senator minority leader Akbari said. "But you can certainly create the conditions around punishment for use of force or for a failure to intervene or duty to render care and I'm not talking about losing their jobs. I’m talking about criminal charges.”

The focus now is strengthening laws surrounding choke holds, use of force by police officers, the duty to intervene, and what Tyre Nichols' family attorney Ben Crump calls “Tyre’s Law."

“It’s not just justice for one family," Crump said. "It's justice for all of us. That’s what RowVaugn [Tyre Nichols' mother] is praying for. She wants reform. She wants this “duty to intervene’ to become ‘Tyre’s Law.'"

According to state lawmakers' bills have been filed but the process of drafting amending, and voting on legislation is just beginning.

The senator warned it may be a long process.