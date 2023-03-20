Spring break is done, and the final prepwork has begun for the TNReady test

MSCS says there have been great academic gains over the past year on the eve of the State of The District address.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On the eve of one of its biggest events, leaders at Memphis Shelby County Schools are preparing to address the public. MSCS will explain how its 155th year has been and where the school system is heading in the next.



It’s all going down at the Training and Learning Academy on Union Ave — from topics on absenteeism to the progress of students. MSCS tells ABC24 there has been great academic gains this year, and for third graders, this could not have come at a better time.

“We want our kids to come in and finish strong,” said Dr. Cathryn Stout, MSCS Chief of Communication.



Spring break is over, students are back in school and classes are making their final preparations for the end of the year statewide tests. These tests hold a special weight to them for third grade classes — not just in Shelby County but all over Tennessee.

“If a student is not meeting expectations ... on the third grade TNReady Test, then they’re going to be retained in the third grade,” said Bob Nardo, Libertas Executive Director.

This is the first year Tennessee’s Third Grade Retention Law has been in effect. Almost four out of five MSCS third graders did not pass the TCAP reading test last year.

This year, students; parents, teachers and the district have been doing what they can to prevent this trend from happening again.

“You have to be at about the 70th national percentile to pass the Tennessee, so that means you have to be above average of the country — just to pass Tennessee’s test,” said Nardo.

During the school year, students have the chance to attend MSCS’s tutoring services before, during or after school. During vacation, the district offers learning academies to help students review their coursework and develop test-taking strategies.

“The first person you want to talk to if you’re interested in our before, during or after-school tutoring session or our upcoming Summer Learning Academy is your school principal, and they will have all the information on all the dates and the sign-ups at that particular location,” Dr. Stout said, “We want them to give their best, and that is all you can ever ask from a student — from a child.”