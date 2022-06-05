Stop the Killing rally set for Saturday in Whitehaven

Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives and Kids Obtaining Better Everyday are holding the rally Saturday at 11 a.m. at David Carnes Park.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians are joining together to fight back against violence in the city.

Stevie Moore and his group Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (F.F.U.N.) and Kids Obtaining Better Everyday (K.O.B.E.) are holding a Stop the Killing rally Saturday at 11 a.m. at David Carnes Park in Whitehaven.

In a news conference Friday about the rally, Moore said he wanted to highlight the life of Ja'kobe Collins, who was the 16-year-old son of Officer Michelle Collins. Ja’kobe was killed a year ago, but no one has come forward.

Collins said she started K.O.B.E. after her son’s death, not only to raise awareness about gun violence and help the community, but also so her son will not be forgotten. Her son was the 95th homicide of 2021.

“We gotta come out and show that we love our children. I don’t care who called me, where they stay, what park it is – that’s not important to me. It’s important that a parent has lost a loved one, and I don’t care how lost a loved one - we got to stand up and fight this fight,” said Moore.