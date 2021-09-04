Stop the shooting | Memphis pastor calls for neighbors to help stop violence in the community

In just the first 14 weeks of 2021, there have been 76 homicides.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stop the shooting. That's the call from local leaders after another wave of shootings and gun violence in Memphis.

In just the first 14 weeks of 2021, there have been 76 homicides, including 63 murders. Six of them were minors.

And Thursday, at least three juveniles were injured by gunfire.

Friday, Activist and pastor Bill Adkins of Greater Imani Church called for the return of neighborhood watch and the faith community to work with police to stop the shootings.

He also called out Governor Bill Lee for signing the permit-less carry bill into law.

"It's ridiculous. It's absolutely absurd. All that means is more guns is going to be in the hands of people who don't need them,” said Pastor Adkins. “People think just because you buy a gun, you can protect yourself. Well when you come against people who have lived with guns in the community, fighting with guns, shooting at each other, they know how to use guns. And I think it's the worst law from one of the worst governors we have ever had."

Adkins also called on community leaders and neighborhood organizations to create more programs to keep youth active and out of trouble after school and ahead of the summer break.