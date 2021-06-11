Community summit held in Frayser to reduce violent crimes

Multiple organizations came together on Saturday in Frayser in an attempt to reduce violent crimes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Various organizations came together on Saturday in Frayser in an attempt to reduce violent crimes.

The Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Health Department, Youth Villages, and others came out to the Pursuit of God Transformation Center to connect the community with services for everything from marriage counseling to hiring on the spot.

Sessions at the event included couple counseling, trauma response, domestic violence, and conflict resolutions.

Pastor Ricky Floyd said the event was important to the Frayser community.

"This community summit is what the city needs," Floyd said. "We have needs being met. We're connecting sources with resources. What has happened is we've galvanized people who really care about what's happening in the community. They brought their resources and we're plugging people in."