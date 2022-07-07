Memphis non-profit rolls out new mobile food pantry

For years, a Middle Tennessee family used the big, blue bus for Titans tailgating. Now, it's a mobile food pantry for Sunshine and Daisy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis non-profit Sunshine and Daisy has a new mobile food pantry.



"It was fun driving it back from Nashville," said Sunshine and Daisy Co-Founder Andrea Denette.



For years, a Middle Tennessee family used the big, blue bus for Titans tailgating. Now, it's a mobile food pantry.



"Our goal is to rebrand it,” said Denette. “We'll probably keep it blue. It was meant to be for us. We just put it out there in the universe and here it is."



It's a dream fulfilled for co-founder Andrea Denette and Gretchen Gintz. For six years, this duo and volunteers were delivering meal boxes to families out of their own cars.



“We delivered it to each household. But our dream was really for people to be able to get on and shop," said Gintz.

With this bus, they're able to meet and reach even more people.



"We have about 30 families that we do food and 100 homeless people that we feed,” said Denette. “We usually have three food emergency calls for food each year. We had six last week. One woman said to us, 'Do I put gas in my car so that I can go to work? Or do I put food on my table so that I can feed my family?'"



That's where these women and volunteers step in.



“We did a soft rollout this past Saturday,” said Gintz. “And I think we probably met 15 new families."



Not only do they make emergency house calls, people can pick up what they want from the bus. No questions asked.



“Giving people a chance to pick their own food reduces food waste even further, when they don't have things that they don't actually want or need," said Gintz.

