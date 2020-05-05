Take 5 Together for St. Jude: 4-hour livestream event brings together patients & celebrity friends

The event is part of Giving Tuesday and runs from 1PM - 5PM CT.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As part of Giving Tuesday, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is hosting a 4-hour livestream, featuring celebrities and patients offering up hope during these trying times.

The livestream event runs from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT, and invites you to “Take 5 Together #forStJude and enjoy a moment to sing, dance, laugh and give back.”

The St. Jude “Celebrity friends” taking part include Michael Strahan, Drew Barrymore, Chadwick Boseman, Kaia Gerber, Rio Roma, SHAED, Sofie Tukker and more. They’ll join St. Jude patients in an effort to inspire viewers.