Get A Taste of Memphis at Tiger Lane Thursday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are looking for a way to celebrate 901 Day Thursday night, you could try A Taste of Memphis.

The City of Memphis Housing and Community Development is hosting its annual event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tiger Lane at Liberty Park. It’s free for admission and parking.

This is the eighth year for the Taste of Memphis event, which highlights local culinary talent and neighborhoods.