Get A Taste of Memphis at Tiger Lane Thursday night

The annual event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Tiger Lane at Liberty Park. It’s free for admission and parking.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are looking for a way to celebrate 901 Day Thursday night, you could try A Taste of Memphis.

The City of Memphis Housing and Community Development is hosting its annual event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tiger Lane at Liberty Park. It’s free for admission and parking.

This is the eighth year for the Taste of Memphis event, which highlights local culinary talent and neighborhoods.

Organizers expect 300 Memphis neighborhoods to take part. There are food trucks and entertainment.

Credit: City of Memphis

