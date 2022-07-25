TD Bank, First Horizon execs to speak on University of Memphis campus

Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. and pre-sale tickets are $40. Tickets are $45 at the door.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's a power lunch set for next Monday that's worth more than $13 billion.

That's how much Canadian-based TD Bank has agreed to acquire Memphis-based First Horizon Bank.

The top executives of both banks, Leo Salom and Bryan Jordan, will be on the same stage for the first time for a luncheon next Monday.

It'll be held at the Grand Ballroom of the Holiday Inn on the University of Memphis campus.

The luncheon is sponsored by Positively Memphis, whose mission is to emphasize the positive things about Memphis, its people, projects and programs. Most of the proceeds will help the Mid-South Food Bank.