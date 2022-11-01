TDOT declares 2nd annual 'No Trash November' to encourage people to clean up state roads

Last year's campaign led to the pickup of more than 47,000 lbs. of trash from highways in Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) announced its second No Trash November Tuesday, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities.

TDOT said 2021's inaugural campaign included more than 1,000 volunteers who collected more than 47,000 lbs. of litter from the state’s roadways.

“We want to ensure our roadways are safe from the negative effects of litter, especially with the upcoming holidays and increased travel,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Whether intentional or unintentional, litter on our public roads impacts safety, the environment, and the economy, while also detracting from the state’s natural beauty.”

In partnership with Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB) and TDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway groups, residents are invited to join the public events being held across the state.

To find a local cleanup event and to register your group to participate in No Trash November, visit here.

Campaign tools and resources including a cleanup location map and a trash tracker measuring pounds collected are also available online.

TDOT is encouraging residents to show their support for a litter-free Tennessee by using the #NobodyTrashesTennessee and #NoTrashNovember hashtags on social media and to highlight their litter prevention actions throughout the month on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.