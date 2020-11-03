Teachers showing support beyond the classroom for teacher with rare form of multiple sclerosis

Friends of Melody and Todd McGaughey are raising $40,000 for a wheelchair accessible van

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee — A life-changing multiple sclerosis diagnosis made former Shelby County Schools teacher Todd McGaughey think being a father and teacher would never be the same. Until this diagnosis taught him and those around the lesson of compassion and unconditional friendship.

"90% of being a good dad is just showing up right, and it was getting harder to show up," Todd said.

His rare form of MS has left him home-bound most days and unable to be the father he wants to be.

"When you get a disease like this the whole family gets it really," Todd said.

Todd is now retired from his job as an elementary school teacher due to his MS. His wife, Melody, still teaches at Dogwood Elementary in Germantown, and her fellow teachers have rallied around Todd.

"We definitely wouldn't have the support we have if we weren’t around the teachers friends we have," Todd said.

They have made a GoFundMe to raise $40,000 for a wheelchair accessible van so he can get part of his life back. They have also made t-shirts to raise money saying, "In this family, no one fights alone."

“There have been so many days where I felt like we were going to drown and our teachers and our family and friends basically threw us a life raft," Melody said. "They saved us, and they keep doing it over and over again."

Their teacher friends are helping them at a time when they have needed it most.

"There’s a lot of days with this disease where you feel very alone and they made sure to stress to us that we’re not alone," Melody said.

Because most teachers are naturally selfless, the help was hard to accept at first.

"If you need help --and this has been the hardest lesson for me to learn-- is that when you need help it’s okay to ask for it and to accept it," Melody said.

The adversity is teaching everyone a lesson they'll cherish forever.