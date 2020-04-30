Tell us: What one thing will you no longer take for granted after coronavirus is over?

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — We live in times that have never been seen before. But hopefully, among the social distancing, the quarantines, the uncertainty — is a silver lining.
That's got us wondering: When this is all over: What is the one thing that you will never again take for granted?
I’m rounding up your answers to put together a story.
Here’s what I need:
- Think about what you want to say.
- Write down on a piece of paper what that one thing is for you. (If you videotape yourself, you’ll get bonus points, and maybe see it on the news.)
- Take a photo of you holding that piece of paper.
- Email it to richard@localmemphis.com
That's it! The video above walks you through how to do it. Don't forget to include your name and where you live.