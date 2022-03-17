TN Comptroller taking financial control of a small town outside of Memphis | Here's why it matters

Mason has held its charter for 153 years. Despite a history of financial struggles and scandals, the state's decision is troubling for local officials.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Comptroller of Treasury, Jason Mumpower, announced in a release Thursday he is taking over the finances of Mason, Tennessee, a small town about a 45-minute drive northeast of Memphis on Highway 79.

The move will strip the town's residents of its charter and place its financial decisions under state control.

A financial takeover allows the Comptroller the power to review all expenses, veto expenses that exceed $100, and limit authority for officials that serve in elected positions. Mumpower would also be able to cut or increase budgets.

Mason’s government tried to hold their grip on the town’s charter. In an interview with Tennessee Lookout, Vice Mayor of Mason, Virginia Rivers, called Mumpowers plan a “hostile takeover,”

Mumpower’s decision to take control of the town’s finances comes after he wrote an open letter to the residents of the majority Black town on March 3, alleging that the town has been “poorly run.”

He strongly advised the town’s government to give up its 153-year-old charter or risk a financial takeover by the state of Tennessee.

Town leaders strongly condemned the move, vowing to fight for their charter. Rivers spoke at several town halls leading up to the takeover, questioning the timing of the move.

Both Mason's Mayor Emmit Gooden and the town's Alderman voted against relinquishing the town's charter.

Comptroller’s Office Takes Action to put Town of Mason on Strong Financial Footing. Read more and review documents here: https://t.co/vkmIBPdq9l pic.twitter.com/uzz2o5RVYD — TN Comptroller (@TNCOT) March 17, 2022

What led up to the takeover

The Town of Mason has dealt with financial issues for several years, including two indictments by the Comptroller of Treasury’s office after investigations revealed misconduct and theft of town funds in the amount of $602,865 committed by the former public works superintendent between the years 2007 and 2016, and fraud in the amount of $96,000 committed by a former city clerk between 2007 and 2008.

Vice Mayor Rivers acknowledged that the history of fraud and theft that Mumpower criticizes were criminal acts committed by past town officials, who have since ben removed from office. Despite the town's new governing officials, Mumpower said the town has made no progress.

“For at least 20 years, the town government has been poorly managed. Audits have been late, budgets have not been approved, major infrastructure needs have been ignored, and fraud has taken place…just to name a few issues,” Mumpower wrote in the letter. “For years we have been told the problems are getting fixed, but the facts tell a different story. Due to financial mismanagement, the Town of Mason finds itself in a deep hole.”

According to Mumpower, the town has not submitted a tax audit on time since 2001, and his office has not approved the town’s budget for the last four years.

Vice Mayor Rivers said the said plans to take the town’s charter comes at an "unprecedented" time, taking away the town’s opportunity to resolve its own issues.

Mason is expected to experience a recognizable increase in revenue after the construction of the new Ford plant—less than 15 minutes away—is complete.

Comptroller Mumpower said that he does not trust the town to properly handle the increase in funds that the new Ford plan will potentially bring.

“The construction of the new Ford plant in West Tennessee could offer hope to your community, but I worry that if you remain an incorporated town these opportunities will be missed,” Mumpower said in his open letter. “New jobs, infrastructure improvements, and economic investments are made in places with a track record of good government.”

The Vice Mayor and other government officials question why Comptroller Mumpower is so eager to rip the town's charter away now, as opposed to taking over the town's finances sooner when the previous administration was actively committing fraud and theft, causing residents to experience financial hardship.

Mumpower said that Mason currently has the highest municipal property tax rate in Tipton County, which he criticized.

“I asked your mayor how these taxes help you,” Mumpower said. "Other than the town’s 26 paid employees, it was difficult for the mayor to identify any benefit to the citizens from the town’s existence as an incorporated municipality. This is unfair to you and your neighbors.”

However, Gooden criticized this statement, saying Mumpower has offered "little to no help" in assisting the town's financial needs.

Moving forward

According to Mumpower's release, all expenditures involving taxpayer or ratepayer money going forward must be reviewed and approved by the Comptroller’s Office.

Mumpower will also direct the town to operate on a balanced budget and pay back the estimated $597,905 that Mason currently owes to its Water and Sewer Fund by June 30, 2024.

Dunn said that Comptroller Mumpower “would not look to a tax increase as a means of balancing the town's budget and repaying the improper transfers from its Water and Sewer Fund.”

It is unclear how the citizens of Mason, TN will be impacted by the takeover. Although Mumpower criticized the town's tax rate, he has not announced any specific plans to lower them.