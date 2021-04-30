Tennessee Department of Human Services opens new office in Raleigh

The Tennessee Department of Human Services opened another location in Raleigh off Stage Road near Covington Pike.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a new way for Shelby County families to access the assistance they need.

Leaders said this new facility is part of a larger plan to provide services closer to where customers live and catch a MATA bus.

Customers will be able to access drop off documents and get help with question involving the SNAP and Pandemic EBT programs.

Read the full news release below:

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is expanding its support to Shelby County families by opening a second office in Memphis. That location at 4885 Stage Road will provide customers with a new location to drop off documents, access self-help kiosks, and attend scheduled appointments when necessary beginning on April 30, 2021.

The new office joins the department’s existing office at 2003 Corporate Avenue as part of a larger plan to provide services in more modern office locations that are closer to where TDHS customers live, more accessible to bus lines, and more convenient overall.

Since moving operations to the Corporate Avenue building in 2018, Shelby County customer wait times have dropped from roughly 2 hours on average to below 20 minutes due in part to the technological improvements that have been built into the new facility. These advancements will continue with the new location including special kiosks customers can use to upload documents themselves without having to meet in person with staff.

“This expansion is a key part of our commitment to innovation and providing smart and impactful service to our customers,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “The new offices in Shelby County will be inviting spaces that are easy for families to get to and quickly receive assistance so they can get back to living their lives.”

Currently all TDHS offices statewide are operating by appointment only as a precaution to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both offices in Shelby County are operating a drive-up option for customers who don’t have a scheduled appointment.

TDHS offices assist families with a number of services including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Families First Program, and COVID-19 related assistance like the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program.

Learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services at www.tn.gov/humanservices.