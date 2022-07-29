Gov. Lee visits Teen Tech Center in South Memphis

It allows kids to learn all about jobs and skills in technology like coding, 3D printing, and computer programming. It's all free to students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was in Memphis Friday, he also stopped by Best Buy's Teen Tech Center in South Memphis.

Rising ninth-grader Khloe Kinchelow is even learning how to host her own podcast.

"I really do like it," she said. "I recommend people come here because it's better than being out doing bad things. You come here and are working on your passions."