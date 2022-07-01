Tennessee Shakespeare Company announces 4 new summer camps for K-12

All are welcome, but each camp has a limited number of openings available.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It may not feel like it but summer is almost here. Parents, it'll soon be time to sign your kids up for summer camp and the Tennessee Shakespeare Company is announcing four new 2022 summer camps for participants ranging in ages from Kindergarteners to 12th-graders and recent graduates.

The camps will be led by TSC’s Education Managers Carmen-maria Mandley and Cara McHugh Geissler and are designed to appeal to specific age ranges. All are welcome, but each camp has a limited number of openings available.

The new Camps include:

For Rising Grades K-2



Meeting Shakespeare!

June 6-10, 2022 (one week)

Monday-Friday, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Cost: $125

Children meet the man, the myth, the legend - Mr. William Shakespeare himself. It's never too early to start exploring classical literature. Participants will delve into the world of a classical actor, learning Shakespeare's fun with word-play, stage combat techniques with pool noodles, building their own Globe Theatre, and playing Elizabethan games. After this fun-filled week, students will be ready to explore more that Shakespeare has to offer.





For Rising Grades 2-5

Twelfth Night

July 11-15, 2022 (one week)

Monday-Friday, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Cost: $250

Campers go on a journey of mistaken identities, lost and found love, wacky clowns, forgiveness, and reunion. Family and friends are welcome to join us on our final day for a sharing of scenes and speeches.

For Rising Grades 5-8

The Tempest

June 6-17, 2022 (two weeks)

Monday-Friday, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Cost: $450

It doesn't get any better than sea storms, sprites, monsters, clowns, love, and tomfoolery. Sing! Dance! Get swept away! Family and friends are welcome to join us on our final day for an abridged version of our play.

For Rising Grades 8-12 and recent graduates

Romeo and Juliet

June 20 - July 1, 2022 (two weeks)

Monday-Friday, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Cost: $495

Spend two weeks in Verona with William Shakespeare's most beloved star-cross'd lovers. Participants receive training in voice, clown, combat, movement, and much more. Family and friends are welcome to join us on our final day for an abridged version of the play.

For more information and to register, go to www.tnshakesepare.org or call TSC’s Carmen-maria Mandley at (901) 759-0620.