Human trafficking survivor shares her story ahead of trafficking discussion at Tennessee special legislative session

“I can’t regret what happened in the past. I could move forward and try to be better every day," said Alexis Rogers, a human trafficking survivor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At the Tennessee special legislative session, which began Monday, legislators will be discussing human trafficking.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, human trafficking has become the second fastest growing criminal industry. In his proclamation, Governor Bill Lee wants legislators to require TBI to outline the current state of human trafficking in a new report.

Human trafficking is not only growing nationwide but even here in the Mid-South. Restore Corps, an organization helping to fight human trafficking, said they have received nearly 200 referrals so far this year, with 50% being juveniles.

Alexis Rogers was just 13 years old when she became involved in sex trafficking. Now a survivor, she shared her story with us.

“It’s hard to let go. It really is,” Rogers said. “I started using drugs early on when I was about 13. I grew up around it, my siblings, my mom, my dad. My dad actually died from a drug overdose.”

That drug usage led Rogers down a path to being absent from school, hospitalized, in the juvenile justice system and running away.

“I was in Knoxville. I met up with a man and a woman. They were a couple. I had to do stuff to them to get a ride back to Memphis,” said Rogers.

By age 16, Rogers had what she calls a sugar daddy, which is commonly defined as an older man who seeks attention from young women or men.

“He told me, basically, that I had to sell myself or sell drugs. The way I thought about it was, 'Would I rather have a misdemeanor prostitution charge or a felony drug charge?'” said Rogers. “For me, it was a trauma bond. I trauma bonded myself to this person because I thought that he really cared about me.”

Mental and physical abuse made Rogers realize she had to let go. That realization also came with learning she is a sex trafficking survivor.

“It was really hard for me to accept once I actually realized,” said Rogers. “Being thrown into a car and being forced to go out of the country or whatever. I thought that’s what trafficking was.”

Rogers said awareness is key, especially as Governor Bill Lee wants lawmakers to require the TBI to outline the current state of this issue during the special session.

Rogers is now almost two years sober.

“I have a lot of life to live,” said Rogers. “Success, happiness, and sobriety. The biggest thing is being a mother to my children. I can’t regret what happened in the past. I could move forward and try to be better every day.”