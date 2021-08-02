The Haven, offering HIV support & outreach, opens new in new home near University of Memphis

The one-of-a-kind HIV support and outreach center provides a safe engaging place to empower the LGBTQ+ community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Welcome to your community." That's the message from "The Haven" as they open their new home near the University of Memphis.

The one-of-a-kind HIV support and outreach center provides a safe engaging place to empower the LGBTQ+ community.

The Haven has had a presence in Memphis since 2014. First, in Hickory Hill before moving downtown in 2017. It’s new, larger home just opened near the corner of Southern and Highland.

“This community is important to us,” said Haven Manager Krista Thayer. “It’s near the University of Memphis, so we can get this college age demographic, and we're also in a central location so people from different neighborhoods can easily get there.”

A new website has also been launched to accompany the center.

As part of its grand opening, The Haven had free HIV testing and giveaways.