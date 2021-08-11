The Inspiration4 crew isn't done inspiring others just yet

Tuesday, St. Jude Children's Hospital was able to thank the astronauts for everything they've done and honor their legacy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital announced that its new 625,000 square-foot research facility will be named the "Inspiration4 Advanced Research Center" to honor the world's first all-civilian space mission orbit the Earth led by Jared Isaacman, Inspiration4.

“The journey to space was a huge challenge but nothing compared to what these kids go through every day,” said Isaacman, who personally committed more than $125 million to St. Jude. “It’s an honor for our mission to be linked to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and I am proud to stand with every St. Jude supporter motivated by the vision of a world where every kid can survive and thrive.”

The crew for the three-day mission also included St. Jude physician assistant and cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux, Dr. Sian Proctor and Chris Sembrosk. While in orbit, data was collected to help understand how space effects the body and the crew chatted with St. Jude patients through a video-call. So far, the mission collected more than $240 million for the hospital.

“The spirit of teamwork, exploration and courage that defined the Inspiration4 crew also fuels St. Jude researchers to accelerate progress in the understanding and treatment of childhood catastrophic diseases,” said James R. Downing, M.D., president and CEO of St. Jude. “The center, designed to foster creativity and interaction, inspires our scientists to push the bounds of discovery. The crew’s journey reminds our patients to never stop reaching for the stars.”

Even amidst zero gravity, the @inspiration4x crew was grounded by a fun call with St. Jude patients answering burning questions like, "Are cows on the moon?" 🐮 🌙



Today, they visited the St. Jude campus and got to meet with St. Jude patients in person. pic.twitter.com/TWOB7WoVg3 — St. Jude (@StJude) November 9, 2021

In addition to Isaacman’s commitment, more than 100 individuals and organizations have donated to the Inspiration4 Advanced Research Center. For instance, Sky High for Kids named the floor that is home to the Developmental Neurobiology Department. This critical support helps ensure as many kids as possible benefit from the research done at the center.

“Inspiration4 has helped inspire the world to rally around the cause of finding cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “We are incredibly grateful for the extraordinary vision, leadership and generosity of Jared and the dedication and fearlessness of Dr. Sian Proctor, Chris Sembroski and our own Hayley Arceneaux. We’re thrilled to honor their legacy today and thank them and the millions of donors who believe in the mission of St. Jude and are making a difference in the lives of children everywhere.”