In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and MLK Days of Service, Grizz Nation held a drive-thru event to help 1,200 families with food and household necessities.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Grizzlies are made a difference off the court with a service project of their own in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Friday afternoon, they teamed up with Feed the Children to provide 12-hundred families a two-week supply of food and household necessity items.

The drive-thru event took place outside the FedEx Forum.

Kids also got backpacks and school supplies from the Women's Foundation of Greater Memphis.