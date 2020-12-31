The Mid-South Food Bank is getting some much-needed help

The Mid-South Food Bank is one of the Tennessee food banks that will be receiving a donation from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation is giving $450,000 to Mid-South Food Bank to help meet the needs of community members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This gift provides additional support following the $750,000 the foundation awarded to Mid-South Food Bank in March.

Food banks across the state have been facing increased demand since the onset of the pandemic, as many Tennesseans turn to them for support. While many organizations have been able to sustain operations throughout 2020, donations are leveling off and the beginning of 2021 remains uncertain.

"BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation has been a strong partner with Mid-South Food Bank for many years and they were among the first to step up when the Covid-19 crisis hit," said Cathy Pope, president & CEO of Mid-South Food Bank. "Our work continues at what we now recognize is our new level of greater service. We are so very grateful to BlueCross for supporting our efforts to provide food for families and individuals who need our help to stay healthy."

The donation to Mid-South Food Bank is part of a combined $1.75 million contribution the BlueCross Foundation is making now to continue helping communities across the state. With this latest funding, the foundation has provided $5 million to Tennessee food banks since March. Other organizations receiving contributions include:

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee (Nashville)

Chattanooga Area Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee (Knoxville)

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee (Tri-Cities)

Regional Inter-Faith Association (Jackson)

“We know many Tennesseans count on their local food banks for help – especially this year,” said Roy Vaughn, executive director of the BlueCross Foundation. “BlueCross understands the vital role these organizations play in our communities, and as part of our mission to provide peace of mind, we’re expanding our support to ensure they can continue helping our neighbors in need.”

These additional food bank gifts are the latest in a series of contributions the BlueCross Foundation has made to help Tennesseans throughout the pandemic. The foundation gave a combined $1.5 million for COVID testing in underserved areas, flu vaccine education efforts, and community organizations. This includes $75,000 for free COVID-19 testing in the Memphis area.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Inc. has also taken several steps to help its members during the pandemic, including waiving member costs for FDA-aligned COVID-19 tests and treatments, as well as expanding telehealth options. For more, visit BCBSTupdates.com.

Community members who want to help can find and donate to their local food bank by visiting FeedingAmerica.org.

