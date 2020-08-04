The Mid-South Food Bank's Mobile Pantry helped feed the need Wednesday thanks to Z-Bo's $10,000 donation

The Mid-South Food Bank will be at the Shelby County School board parking lot every Wednesday in April from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cars were lined up down the block Wednesday morning as folks got food for their families from the Mid-South Food Bank's Mobile Pantry.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray said families started lining up at 6:00 a.m.

The Mid-South Food Bank is giving out 14-day food supplies, all thanks to former Memphis Grizzlies star Zach “Z-Bo” Randolph and his $10,000 donation to the food bank.