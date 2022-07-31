'The victims in our midst' | The Red Sand Project brings awareness to human trafficking

Red sand is used by this campaign to represent people who have fallen through the cracks because of social economics or political systems.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, Memphians came together to raise awareness and urge the entire community to protect potential victims of human trafficking.

A campaign called "The Red Sand Project" began in 2014. Red sand is used by this campaign to represent people who have fallen through the cracks because of social economics or political systems.

These "filled cracks" represent the community taking action to protect against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation.

Rachel Haaga is the Executive Director of Restore Corps, whose mission is to "eradicate human trafficking by empowering survivors, equipping communities and seeking justice through systemic change."

"The nature of human trafficking is [that] it's exceptionally easy to just not see it," Haaga said. "If we continue as a community to not see the victims in our midst than we won't be able to stop it."