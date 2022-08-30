Take a look inside The Vibe, a new hangout spot for Hernando teens

The Vibe is the new STEAM Center at the Hernando Public Library.

HERNANDO, Miss — Teenagers now have a new space where they can play games and learn at the same time in Hernando.

The Vibe opened its doors Tuesday. It's the new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) Center at the Hernando Public Library.

The project was funded with $60,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money was split into five equal parts, with each of the five parts going to five library locations in five different north Mississippi counties.