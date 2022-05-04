Ukrainian pastor stops in Memphis to share his experiences

A representative with This Child Here is traveling the world to raise awareness of the needs of kids in Ukraine.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People around the world are stepping in to help those in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, a Ukrainian pastor stopped in the Mid-South to talk about his experience in the war-torn country.

Activists in Ukraine are on a mission to help every child in the country who's in need of finding a functioning family and a forever home.

“Most of the time that means a child that doesn’t have functioning parents. That could be children on the streets that when we first started, children in orphanages and children sometimes in single families," Rev. Robert Gamble explained.

Gamble said the organization also helps children of soldiers cope with the trauma they encounter and children who are fleeing the war.

Gamble started his journey with the non-profit in 2006 when he saw a growing need.

"I was a coast guard officer, then I became a pastor of churches and now I've been working with the youth and children in Ukraine. So I've always in a sense been in the lifesaving business," Gamble stated.

Now, he travels the world to spread awareness to people about what they can do to help.

"A lot of times to help those children, we are helping the family to help those children, but we're also helping those children with whatever else they need. That might be food or clothing, but it also could be our therapy," Gamble said.

The organization also prepares families in Ukraine who open their homes to foster children.

"We provide a camp, not only to train parents but in the skills of childhood development. To provide a life that not only is grounded in dignity in peace, but we give them time also to enjoy their life together by the sea," Gamble stated.

He's trying to find 100 churches and people who are willing to donate $25 dollars a month to help the children.