This pandemic won't stop us from having our favorite Girl Scout cookies

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Girl Scout Cookies are arriving this week and the Girl Scouts are thinking outside the box to get cookies to customers in safe and unique ways.

Customers can take advantage of Digital Cookie Orders by visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org and placing an order online or view local cookie booth locations for in-person purchases. Both options support girls in the local Girl Scouts Heart of the South Council. Customers in Memphis can also order through Grubhub beginning on February 8th.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer Girl Scout troops will be setting up in-person booth sites. However, those who do choose to host booth locations will be offering contactless payments by credit card to keep girls and customers safe.

The local council is asking the community to step up and support girls in their efforts this year by purchasing cookies throughout the sale that runs through March 14th.

“With fewer troops and girls participating this year, we are at-risk for being able to continue all of our program events, maintain summer camp facilities and support for volunteers. Every box of Girl Scout Cookies goes toward making those services possible,” said Jenny Jones, Chief Community Engagement Officer for the council. “The Girl Scout Cookie Program is a nationally recognized brand that does big things for local girls.”

By buying Girl Scout Cookies, customers help Girl Scouts earn money for fun, educational activities, and community projects. The sales also play a huge role in girl development as they learn essential life skills that will stay with them forever.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls build skills and become effective leaders, learn self-confidence, learn the importance of becoming self-sufficient while honing important financial skills,” said Melanie Schild, CEO Girl Scouts Heart of the South.

Girl Scouts continue to offer an option for those who would like to support the Girl Scouts but might be watching what they eat. Cookies can be purchased and donated through the Troop to Troops program. This program ships boxes of the sweet treats to our men and women serving in the armed forces. It’s a terrific way to support the military and local girls at the same time.

Find cookies near you by visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org today!

