MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of people in Memphis' Cooper-Young neighborhood and Orange Mound are without power Thursday night.

The outage occurred shortly after 10 p.m.

As of 10:30 p.m., 1,992 people were without power in Cooper-Young and Orange Mound.

MLGW said a downed circuit in the area caused the outage, and expects power to be restored around 1 a.m. Friday.