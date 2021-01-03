Tom Lee Park construction gaining steam

Memphis River Parks Partnership provides video update on the transformation of Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Tom Lee Park is getting a major, multi-million-dollar facelift.

As of the beginning of January, more than $47 million --of a total capital campaign goal of $60 million-- has been committed to the massive redevelopment project of the banks of Mississippi River in downtown Memphis.The money has come from donors, foundations, corporations, families, the government, and small businesses.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held December 9, 2020. Monday, Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) provided a video update on the massive project.

Here’s how MRPP describes the transformation of the park.

“This new, spectacular riverfront transformation has been 100 years in the making. It is the next step in transforming 18 blocks of riverfront in a little more than five years, delivering a signature park for Memphians and visitors.”

MRPP continues, “The bluff at Vance, specifically, that will be known as the Cutbank Bluff, will improve accessibility, connecting the rest of downtown to the riverfront by providing the first ADA-accessible route up and down the bluff, and provide vistas like never before.”

“Montgomery Martin Contractors and All World Project Management are leading the construction and project management efforts, respectively. They will work with the City of Memphis, Memphis River Parks Partnership and other members of the design and project teams to construct Memphis’ next shared civic jewel.”

The Memphis River Parks Partnership is a 501(c)3 that “works with and for the people of Memphis to trigger the transformative power of our river.”

On #WorldFutureDay we look ahead to an unmatched riverfront with a signature Tom Lee Park at its center. See a construction update from Hyde Fellow for Community Engagement Jamal Boddie and look forward to a future with a more beautiful, fun, and naturally flourishing riverfront. pic.twitter.com/xoN7TIYZ3n — Memphis River Parks Partnership (@MemRiverParks) March 1, 2021