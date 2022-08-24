As Tom Lee Park's renovation reaches halfway point, park managers are calling for event producers and food/beverage vendors

The re-design of Tom Lee Park is just over 50% finished, Memphis River Parks said. They hope to see the park open to the public next summer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Construction of Tom Lee Park is now 50% complete, and Memphis River Parks Partnership is welcoming proposals for events and food and beverage, said the organization’s board chair, Tyree Daniels.

“We are open for business,” said Daniels. “The park is at its halfway point, and it’s clear that we will achieve the ambition our city has for the country’s premier riverfront park."

Memphis River Parks is hosting park tours for event producers the week of September 19-23, 2022. To schedule a tour of the park, contact Andrew Kiepe at akiepe@memphisriverparks.org with “Event Producer” in the Subject line.

Memphis River Parks is hosting a Zoom call on September 23 for interested food and beverage vendors in Tom Lee Park. To receive notice of that meeting, email info@memphisriverparks.org with the words “Food and Beverage” in the Subject line.

Memphis River Parks said the park has been designed with community programming in mind and can accommodate any size gathering.

Daniels said the Partnership is particularly interested in events and celebrations that represent and celebrate the diversity of the city.

“Tom Lee Park will be a place where everyone is welcomed. It will strengthen our sense of community and our shared sense of identity. We believe sharing this space will foster the empathy and familiarity that can lead to Memphis being the city we all want it to be,” Daniels said.

Here are some new photos of Tom Lee Park's progress:

