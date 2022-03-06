Artist unveils mural in Whitehaven

Artist Tony Hawkins started with street banners and bus shelters before taking on the challenge of the mural.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis UrbanArt Commission unveiled a new mural Friday at a bus stop in Whitehaven.

All of Hawkins' projects throughout Whitehaven are linked, as he and the city hope to bring out the light and good of Whitehaven through his work.

"This was just to beautify the neighborhood and give us a sense of identity and representation in our neighborhood," Hawkins said. "This is the outcome of it."

Hawkins, who was born and raised in Whitehaven, said he was honored to partake in showing off the Whitehaven community.