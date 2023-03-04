'Top of their field' | Memphis' all-female cabinet honored in Nashville

For the first time in history, all members of the City of Memphis' Senior Leadership Team are women.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's never a bad time to celebrate women taking a powerful stance within the Memphis community and, for the first time in history, all members of the City of Memphis' Senior Leadership Team happen to be women.

Members of the cabinet traveled to Nashville to be recognized at the state house. There, they walked around the halls of the assembly where they found the Women's Suffrage Memorial.

They say it only felt fitting to take a picture in front of it to remember this special time.

"We thought it was a significant time for us to just take a beat and take a picture and recognize where we were and the place the city is in with having an all female cabinet," Chandell Ryan, Chief Operating Officer of the City of Memphis said.

Ryan is the most recent to join the team having joined December 2022.

Shirley Ford is the Chief Financial Officer of the City of Memphis.

"We have a group of women who are really just dynamic and top of their field," Ford said. "It's amazing that we all came together at this point; at this time, at this place."

Chief Communications Officer Allison Fouche said a lot of young women "cannot be what they don't see."

"I'm glad that we finally have an opportunity to present that to Memphians — that women could — can run the city," Fouche said.