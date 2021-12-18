Toy giveaway follows charity basketball game at Memphis community center

After the 7th annual Big Snoop's Basketball Game Toy Drive at the McFarland Community Center, organizers handed out toys to every attendee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another toy giveaway followed a charity basketball game on Saturday in Memphis.

After the 7th annual Big Snoop's Basketball Game Toy Drive at the McFarland Community Center, organizers handed out toys to every attendee.

Several organizations, including the Memphis Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Club, donated to make sure the giveaway was a success.

And more toys for kids at Big Snoop's 7th annual Toy Drive and Basketball Game at McFarland Community Center! pic.twitter.com/0Ev1NwszJv — Janice Bridges (@janiceABC24News) December 18, 2021

"I feel good," JeMarcus Allen, who also goes by 'Big Snoop', said on hosting the event each year. "It's a challenge, but at the end, when you see the kids, it's unexplainable. Right on the wall, when you walk into the gym, it's got 'Be the change that you want to see'. It doesn't get better than that."