Mid-South teens get crash-course on traffic stops, parallel parking and distracted driving threats at 'Rule the Road'

Law enforcement agencies across the Mid-South gathered to educate teen drivers on traffic safety and DUI prevention.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Mid-South teen drivers got the chance to learn traffic safety tips from the area's top law enforcement agencies Saturday at the Tennessee Highway Safety Office's "Rule the Road" event in Millington.

Members of the Millington Police Department, Shelby County and Fayette County sheriff's offices, and TDOT took teen drivers on a course designed to show them key traffic safety tips, like how to parallel park, how to maneuver safely on the highway, and what they should do if they get pulled over by police.

Other traffic safety organizations were there showing teens the dangers of drunk and distracted driving. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) had teens walk - and drive - through various courses wearing "drunk goggles," goggles which have a lens simulating someone's vision while intoxicated.