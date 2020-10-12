Tunica deputy and his family lose home & belongings in house fire

The community is rallying around the deputy and his family, who are in need of clothing and shoes.

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — A community is rallying around a deputy in Tunica, Mississippi, who recently lost everything in a house fire.

The Tunica County Sheriff's Office shared a post in Facebook with pictures of Deputy Terrance Webb, fallen K9 Officer Blade, and Webb's children.

In the post, the office said many people in the community have reached out to find ways to help the family, whose biggest need right now is clothes and shoes.