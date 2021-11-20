4th annual Turkey Trot honors fallen Memphis police officers

Saturday marked the 4th annual Turkey Trot 5K walk/run with the Memphis Police Department in honor of Sgt. Verdell Smith and Officer Darrell Adams.

MEMPHIS, Mich. — Memphians walked and ran with police officers on Saturday to recognize two of the Memphis Police Department's own.

Both officers worked at the Austin Peay station for five and 20 years, respectively, and were killed in the line of duty.

Officer Dominique McCraven said the run was held to help families in need in Raleigh and Frayser and invited the community to join in on the event each year.

"Please join us in honor of these fallen officers," McCraven said. "There are a lot of families in need who don't speak up and need help .... We do this every year in honor of those officers feeding the families in need."

65 runners and walkers joined MPD for their 4th annual 5k Turkey Trot, honoring fallen officers and raising funds for their turkey baskets. pic.twitter.com/aal7x6EsXt — Janice Bridges (@janiceTVnews) November 20, 2021