Two community outreach events, one location

The Memphis Health Center held an event that helped both hungry people and people that needed COVID clinic services.

PIPERTON, Tenn. — The Memphis Health Center hosted a drive-thru food pantry and vaccination clinic Saturday in Piperton.

They wanted to serve both those that are hungry and those who wanted to get the vaccine that gives them added protection. Plus, anyone that wanted/needed to be tested could have it done in 15 minutes and were able to be on their own way.

"Of course we see the numbers are rising in the community, so of course our main push is to get vaccinated. But also if you're not going to get vaccinated at least get weekly tested so you will know about the exposure that you have or so that you can protect others in your community," said Martevious Henderson from the Memphis Health Center.

The Memphis Health Center got help from Cornerstone Church of God in Christ to pass out food boxes.