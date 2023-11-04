Two Memphians impacted by new gender-affirming care law for minors

In March, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors. It went into effect April 1.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ell Cazcalas and Eli Williams have a lot in common in more ways than one. What makes them different also connects them.

“As a child, I always knew I was a boy. I always knew that I was a trans youth,” said Williams who is undergoing gender-affirming care.

We first met Williams back in 2020 as he was undergoing gender-affirming care. It is a care he did not get as a child.

“It was really hard to find the right doctor that could provide that because my primary care doctor…They said that they weren’t comfortable,” said Williams. “I knew that I could say something and speak up, yell and shout, and all that I wanted or I could transmute that and become the person that I needed.”

Williams chose to become the person he needed.

“I remember when I was seven years old, every night I would look in the mirror and pray to God to make me the man that I am today,” said Williams. “I couldn’t be more excited to share these scars and share my story about the independence I feel.”

It is an independence, Cazcalas is seeking; however, in March, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors. It went into effect April 1.

“Right now, Kentucky is the state that I would have to drive to, which would mean that if I had an emergency, I would just have to deal with it,” said Cazcalas. “It hurts a lot. It also puts me behind. I was planning on getting top surgery at 18. Starting this discussion now would mean that I would have pick my time and the place.”

“If you ask me, that’s divine violation of free will,” said Williams. “It breaks my heart. It hurts because I’m seeing what I kind of went through. Instead, there’s now a law, and it’s not fair.”

That shared feeling from both Williams and Cazcalas, somehow brings comfort. “I’m glad because right now, it feels like it’s not going to get better,” said Cazcalas. “It gives me hope.”

Williams said it also gives him an opportunity to do what he can to help others. “When people say if you had one wish to go back and tell your younger self something, what would you say, what I see is my ability to do that right now,” said Williams.