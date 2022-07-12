Memphis native makes The Root 100 2022 list

The list honors innovators, leaders, public figures and game changers in several categories.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most influential Black Americans in 2022 is a native of the Bluff City.

Activist Justin Pearson made The Root 100 list. He's the co-founder of Memphis Community Against Pollution (MCAP), formerly known as Memphis Community Against the Pipeline.

MCAP advocated for the cancellation of the proposed Byhalia Connection oil pipeline project back in 2021.

