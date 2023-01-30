Tyre Nichols' parents will attend Biden's State of the Union next month

RowVaughn and Rodney Wells will attend the President's speech in February, on the heels of widespread calls for police reform.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — RowVaughn and Rodney wells, the parents of Tyre Nichols, have accepted an invitation from the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Steven Horsford, to attend President Biden's State of the Union address in February, according to ABC News.

The Congressional Black Caucus is also in talks with the White House about a meeting early next week to discuss police reform.

Tyre Nichols was just 29 when he died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police.

RowVaughn Wells said he was two minutes away from home when he was pulled over by police on Jan. 7.

Memphis police said two confrontations occurred between Nichols and officers. After he was arrested, Nichols complained of shortness of breath and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died three days later.

Relatives have accused the police of causing Nichols to have a heart attack and kidney failure. Authorities have only said that Nichols experienced a medical emergency.

According to civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who was hired by Nichols' family, an independent autopsy found that Nichols had suffered from extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.

Nichols’ family said police beat him to the point of being unrecognizable.

Five Memphis Police officers were fired and later indicted on numerous charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of Nichols.

Nichols' family has described him as a Sacramento native who loved to skateboard.

Nichols was the father of a four-year-old son, according to the Associated Press.