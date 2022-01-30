United Way of the Mid-South offering free tax prep to families

If your household made $58,000 or less last year, you qualify for the program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Filing your taxes might be a little tricky this year, but United Way of the Mid-South is helping families file for free.

In 2002, United Way of the Mid-South and the Internal Revenue Service started a coalition of local businesses, non-profits, and other partners to create the Free Tax Program. Households that made $58,000 or less last year qualify for the program.

Call 2-1-1 or 1-888-709-0630 for site operating hours and to find the nearest location.

This year, there are more than a dozen locations and mobile sites open across the Mid-South.

Here’s a list:

United Way Plaza

1005 Tillman St., Memphis, TN 38112

317 Tillman St., Memphis, TN 38112

500 E. Broadway Blvd., West Memphis, AR 72301

3684 N. Watkins St., Memphis, TN 38127

6075 Winchester Rd., Memphis, TN 38115

3587 Macon Road, Memphis, TN 38115

2885 Goodman Rd., Horn Lake, MS 38637

5333 Getwell Rd., Stop 14, Memphis, TN 38118

233 Henry St., Memphis, TN 38107

1285 Kenny Hill Dr., Tunica, MS 38676

3452 Austin Peay Hwy., Memphis, TN 38128

12615 South Main St., Somerville, TN 38068

1929 S. Third St., Memphis, TN 38109

1291 Shelby Drive, Memphis, TN 38116

1775 Memphis St., Suite B, Hernando, MS 38632

10000 Woodland Hills Dr., Memphis, TN 38108

1 N. Front St., Memphis, TN 38103

1215 Floyd Ave., Memphis, TN 38127

Tax season has officially begun! 💸As people prepare to file their taxes, we've partnered with the IRS to help households with an annual income of $58,000 or less qualify for FREE TAX PREP. Thank you @WMCActionNews5 for spreading the news! https://t.co/T9yoe1e6Hl pic.twitter.com/1mEiQ1PbiP — United Way Mid-South (@uwmidsouth) January 25, 2022

COVID-19 Safety

This year, United Way of the Mid-South is Everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Taxpayers must drop off their information.

On arrival, the taxpayer will sign the Customer Sign-In sheet at the Intake table and take one of the large tax return envelopes.

The IRS certified Screener will review the taxpayer’s intake forms and documents, then return the originals to the taxpayer.

It will take approximately 24-72 hours to prepare the tax return. The taxpayer will be called or notified to sign and complete the return.

What to bring

Photo I.D.

Social Security cards and birth dates, if filing joint or claiming dependents, the spouse and dependents Social Security cards must be provided as well

All W-2’s, 1099’s, and information on other income

Information for all deductions/credits

Total paid to daycare and their tax I.D. number

Health Insurance 1095 form

Account information for direct deposit

If married filing joint, both spouses must be present