Take a "Unity Walk Against Gun Violence" this weekend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This weekend, Mid-South leaders are hoping you will take a walk against gun violence.

16 non-profit and government agencies involved in health care, social services, and criminal justice are taking part in a Unity Walk Against Gun Violence Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said in a release, “The walk aims to bring attention to the dramatic increase in gun violence this year that has claimed the lives of a record number of citizens in Memphis and Shelby County.”

The Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission said, “We face an unacceptable and escalating level of gun violence in our community. Collectively, it’s time for us to say we are FED UP with gun violence and that it is not acceptable behavior.”

The two-mile walk begins at the Forensic Center at 637 Poplar Avenue. The crime commission said it “is designed to take us by numerous community entities involved directly in the challenge of gun violence – including the West Tennessee Forensic Center, LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, the Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center, Regional One Health, the UT Health Science Center, the Shelby County Health Department, and Juvenile Court.”

You must follow COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing at least 6 feet.